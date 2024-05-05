Three American pedophiles barred by BI at NAIA, MCIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE more Americans said to be convicted sex offenders were barred from entering the country by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said two of the alleged pedophiles were intercepted at the NAIA while the other one arrived at the MCIA. All three were excluded and boarded on the next available flight to their port of origin.

All three were also placed in the immigration blacklist and perpetually banned from entering the Philippines.

Under the Philippine Immigration Act, aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude are subject to immediate exclusion upon arrival in any of the country’s ports of entry.

Intercepted at the NAIA terminal 1 last April 25 was 81-year-old David Earl Uland who arrived aboard a Eva Air flight from Taipei. Uland was reportedly convicted by a US court in 1999 for molesting a minor.

On May 1, a passenger named Peter John Cruz, 64, was denied entry at the NAIA terminal 3 after he arrived via a United Airlines flight from Guam. Cruz was twice convicted in November 1992 by a court in Guam on charges of criminal sexual misconduct in the first and second degrees wherein his victim is a 14-year-old girl.

Intercepted at the Mactan airport on May 3 was 56-year-old Clarence Paul Nique, who also arrived from Taipei via an Eva Air flight.

In 2014, a court in Michigan allegedly convicted Nique on the charge of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree wherein the victim is a seven-year-old child.