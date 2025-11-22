Three Can’t-Miss Storylines Powering BRAVE CF 102 In Slovenia This Sunday

305 SHARES Share Tweet

BRAVE Combat Federation’s momentum-charged November continues as the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization returns to Slovenia for the sixth time, delivering another action-packed showcase just days removed from the landmark BRAVE 100 and BRAVE CF 101: KHK LEGACY II.

This Sunday, November 23, Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana will once again ignite with BRAVE CF 102 — a premium live event loaded with high-stakes matchups, rising stars, and a historic moment for the Slovenian MMA scene.

Here are three compelling reasons why fans around the world should tune in.

A Heavyweight Collision With Major Title Implications

The evening’s main attraction features one of the most pivotal heavyweight battles of the year, as Slovenia’s own Miha Frlic takes on Poland’s Patryk “The Polish Viking” Dubiela in a showdown that could determine the next challenger for reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko.

Frlic enters the bout undefeated at 5-0-1, carving out a reputation as one of Europe’s most thrilling finishers.

His knockout of Shah Kamali at BRAVE CF 96 this past June — already hailed as a potential 2025 Fight of the Year candidate — further cemented his rise.

A victory on home soil would not only electrify the Slovenian crowd. Still, it could also propel him into national history as the first Slovenian athlete to vie for BRAVE CF gold.

Dubiela, however, has every intention of stopping that dream. The No. 1-ranked contender boasts six victories — split evenly between knockouts and submissions — and first burst into global consciousness with a 48-second demolition of Kasim Aras at BRAVE CF 81 in April 2024.

After falling short in his first World Title bid, the Polish powerhouse is hungry for redemption and eager for another crack at Dailidko.

With both men proven finishers and a World Title opportunity hanging in the balance, this clash promises fireworks from the opening bell.

A High-Speed Strawweight Duel Between Two Fearless Finishers

The co-main event brings together two of the division’s most compelling talents as Serbia’s unbeaten Marina “Maki Beki” Spasić meets Russia’s relentless Marina “Armata” Merchuk.

Spasić arrives with a flawless 6-0 record and five knockouts, building a reputation as a striker with rare precision and aggression.

Merchuk, equally formidable, has made her name through impressive stoppage victories and relentless pressure.

Their contrasting styles — Spasić’s explosive striking vs. Merchuk’s gritty forward march — set the stage for a fast and furious battle, with both athletes looking to make a statement on one of the year’s biggest cards.

A Rare Husband-And-Wife Showcase On The Same Stage

BRAVE CF 102 also offers a heartwarming and unique storyline: a married couple competing on the same card.

Slovenia’s Domen and Maja Drnovšek will step into the spotlight together, representing one of the sport’s rarest occurrences.

Domen takes on Lucian Dragomir in a lightweight clash, while Maja meets Ghita Chafik in a women’s bantamweight matchup.

Their shared journey — balancing family, training, and elite-level competition — adds an inspiring layer to an already stacked night.

For fans in Ljubljana, it’s an opportunity to witness a moment that blends passion, partnership, and perseverance inside the BRAVE CF cage.

Where To Watch BRAVE CF 102

Fans across the globe can enjoy every moment of this historic Sunday showcase through BRAVE CF’s broadcast partners:

beIN SPORTS and Swerve Combat – United States and Canada

DAZN – France and worldwide (except Russia)

Okko Sport – Russia

Kanal A – Slovenia

Arena Sport – Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, and North Macedonia

Voyo – Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Serbia

StarTimes – Africa

Bahrain TV – MENA region

BRAVE TV – Available worldwide (except Russia and France)

