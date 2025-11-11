Three Chinese men nabbed for crypto scam

Photo shows two of the three Chinese nabbed by BI-FSU. (JERRY S. TAN)

Photo shows two of the three Chinese nabbed by BI-FSU. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) arrested three Chinese nationals in Santa Cruz, Manila, for allegedly operating an online cryptocurrency scam targeting investors in Hong Kong.

BI -FSU head Rendel Ryan Sy said the arrests came amid the government’s intensified crackdown on online scams and POGO-like operations, following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive to curb illicit activities that exploit Philippine-based online platforms and defraud foreign nationals.

In his report, Sy said the arrests took place on November 7, 2025 at a hotel along Tomas Mapua Street.

There, FSU agents, in coordination with government intelligence forces, apprehended Chen Jinhao, 27 and Yang Chao Wen, 37.

During the course of the operation, the agents also encountered another Chinese national, Yu Sun, 50, who was found inside the same premises allegedly facilitating the syndicate’s online activities.

Chen, according to records, served as the manager overseeing the syndicate’s overall operations, while Yang Wen acted as the supervisor responsible for day-to-day management.

He said the group reportedly targeted Hong Kong investors through a fictitious cryptocurrency investment scheme. The scheme was being run from a designated hotel room in Santa Cruz, Manila.

Initial verification with the BI database showed that both Chen and Yang were overstaying aliens.

All three suspects failed to present valid passports or any valid immigration documents when requested by immigration authorities.

Sy said the three suspects were immediately transported to the BI Warden Facility (BIWF) in Bicutan, Taguig City for booking, documentation and verification procedures. Deportation proceedings are ongoing.