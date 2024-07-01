Three Chinese nabbed for being illegal aliens in Clark Resort Villa

The three illegal Chinese arrested by BI and PAOCC in Clark. (JERRY S. TAN)

THREE Chinese nationals tagged as illegal aliens were arrested in a joint operation conducted by operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime (PAOCC).

It was learned from BI intelligence division chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. that the BI and the PAOCC, in coordination with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), conducted the arrest last June 28 inside a villa in Fontana Leisure Park, Clark Freeport Zone.

Manahan said the operation started at around 6:30 p.m., wherein CDC served a notice of ‘no occupancy permit’ to the target villa. The agents, he added, were armed with a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Upon entry, the subject was nowhere to be found but immigration operatives found three Chinese individuals identified as Huang Shuzhen, 23, Chen Qianfang, 46, and Huang Zaicheng, 54.

All three were unable to present their documentation upon inspection, making them undocumented aliens, according to Manahan, so that they were immediately arrested and were transferred to the PAOCC facility in Pasay, City.

Tansingco warned illegal aliens not to abuse the country’s hospitality, saying: government forces are now closely coordinating to locate and arrest aliens who may be staying in the country illegally.