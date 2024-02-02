Three Chinese with visa violations arrested by BI in Albay

The three Chinese with visa violations who were nabbed by BI.

The three Chinese with visa violations who were nabbed by BI.

THREE foreign residents in Ligao City, Albay were arrested last January 24 for violating the limitations and conditions of their respective visas.

Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. said that the case originated from information received from the BI’s Legazpi District Office against Chinese nationals Li Xiaodong, Shi Jiazhu, and Shi Yushuang, who were nabbed by BI operatives.

All three were transported to the BI Main Office in Intramuros for proper booking procedures, medical examinations, and legal disposition. They will be placed in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending the resolution of their deportation case.

Record verification revealed that the individuals, initially undergoing biometrics for health reasons in Legazpi, were actually employed in different Metro Manila companies, a clear violation of their visa limitations.

The three were found by the intelligence agents to be working at a hardware and merchandise companies despite their visas.

“Our intelligence efforts, combined with effective operations, ensure that visa violators are identified and apprehended promptly. This operation underscores the importance of strict adherence to visa conditions,” Manahan said.

The operation was commended by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, who emphasized the BI’s commitment to upholding immigration laws.

The BI chief remarked: “The BI remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that individuals comply with visa conditions. This operation is a testament to the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts.