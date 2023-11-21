Three Filipino winners of British Council IELTS Prize 2023 announced

277 SHARES Share Tweet

21 November 2023 – The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities, has announced the winners of the prestigious IELTS Prize 2023.

The annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with up to PHP 350,000 (£5,000) towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities around the world, helping young ambitious people turn their academic dreams into reality.

This year, the British Council received over 1,700 applications from test takers in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

A total of three winners from the Philippines have been selected following a competitive application process. This year’s winners are:

Ma. Kaela Joselle Madrunio , MA Forensic Linguistics, Aston University, United Kingdom (Grand Prize)

, MA Forensic Linguistics, Aston University, United Kingdom (Grand Prize) Casey Anne Cruz , Masters of Arts Program in Human Rights, Mahidol University, Thailand (Second Prize)

, Masters of Arts Program in Human Rights, Mahidol University, Thailand (Second Prize) Rafi Victoria Sartin, Master of Marketing, Western Sydney University, Australia (Third Prize)

“Winning the IELTS Prize will allow me to immerse myself in the culture of the home of forensic linguistics, Aston University in Birmingham, UK. I look forward to creating an impact on the community of legal and language professionals and researchers in the Philippines,” shares Ma. Kaela Joselle Madrunio, IELTS Prize 2023 Grand Winner.

Lotus Postrado, Director Philippines said: “The IELTS Prize recognises high performing students that demonstrate academic excellence and commitment to their communities. We are thrilled to provide this opportunity to talented Filipinos. Through IELTS Prize, we are able to support them in pursuing their dreams, grant them the freedom to travel, immerse themselves in new cultures, and become part of a global IELTS community.”

Applicants from the Philippines who wish to find out more information about next year’s prize, the application process, and review frequently asked questions should visit https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize.

About IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration. More than 11,500 organisations globally trust IELTS. These organisations include educational institutions, employers, governments and professional bodies.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. Find out more about IELTS here: www.ielts.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

In 2023, the British Council in the Philippines is marking our 45th anniversary, celebrating our commitment to building connections between the UK and the Philippines through our work in education, arts, English, and exams.

www.britishcouncil.org