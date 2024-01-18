Three illegal aliens nabbed by BI at NAIA 3

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE illegal aliens, all of whom were wanted by immigration authorities for several offenses, were nabbed on separate occasions by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) while attempting to depart the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco condemned the fugitives from justice for using the country as their refuge, adding that all three foreign nationals will be detained in the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending issuance of their summary deportation.

“The Philippines is not a haven for criminals. The BI is committed to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice, and we stand ready to collaborate with our international partners to maintain the integrity of our borders and uphold the rule of law,” the BI chief said.

BI’s border control intelligence unit (BCIU) chief Dennis Alcedo said that the three foreigners were intercepted in separate incidents this week.

Alcedo first identified Liu Shengtao, 44, Chinese, who was apprehended at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on January 14 as he attempted to board a Singapore-bound flight.

Liu, a fugitive wanted by the Chinese authorities for covering and concealing criminal proceeds, has been in the Philippines with a working visa issued in 2022. The BI received information about Liu’s crimes in China on September 2023, triggering an investigation to locate and arrest him.

Liu is reportedly wanted for his involvement in covering up and concealing criminal proceeds, in violation of Chinese laws.

Subsequently, Aoi Ikeda, 36, Japanese, was intercepted on January 15 at the NAIA Terminal 3 while attempting to depart an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Citing records, Tansingco said that several complaints have been filed with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for his involvement in a company which allegedly operates scams. He is said to be the president of a Philippine-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company based in Makati.

Ikeda was last admitted in the country in August 2023 under a working visa and is now facing deportation for undesirability.

Tansingco also disclosed the arrest of Taiwanese fugitive Chai Kaw-Sing, 48, the following day at the NAIA Terminal 3 as he attempted to board a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong.

According to him, Chai last entered the country with an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card (ABTC), which is given to individuals and government officials engaged in APEC business. Chai was, however, found to be the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for fraudulent.# fundraising.