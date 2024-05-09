Three Koreans wanted for robbery nabbed by BI

The three Koreans wanted for robbery and nabbed by BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

THREE South Korean nationals wanted by authorities in their country for robbery were arrested by operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Cebu last Friday.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the three fugitives as Han Jungwoo, 37; Jo Woongje, 36 and Lee Chihoon, 25.

All three were later committed to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where they will remain pending deportation proceedings.

As a consequence of their arrest, the said fugitives will be placed in the BI blacklist and banned from reentering the country.

Tansingco said that the three were arrested in Talisay City on May 3 by elements from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

It was learned that the Koreans are all subjects of red notices issued by the Interpol due to arrest warrants that were issued against them by a Korean court.

Said warrants were reportedly issued last January by the eastern district court in Seoul after cases of robbery were filed against them by authorities.

According to Sy, the suspects were accused of using sophisticated instruments such as tracking devices and surveillance cameras to secretly monitor their victims and obtain their passwords and personal information.

The data obtained were then used by the suspects to breach security in the homes of their victims which they burglarized and robbed of properties worth more than 4.5 million won, or roughly US$3,300.