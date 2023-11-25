Three Malaysians barred, blacklisted for being rude to BI officers

277 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR exhibiting rude and disrespectful behavior, three Malaysian tourists were barred from entering the country at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Friday night.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that based on a report from the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo, the Malaysians, a man and his two female companions, were denied entry at the NAIA terminal 3 moments after they landed aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong.

The male passenger was identified as Tan Hoong Kiat, 35 while his female companions are Lim Fong Teng, 31, and Khoo Seok Hun, 30.

Alcedo said the Malaysians were turned away after uttering insulting and unpleasant words against the immigration officers who requested them to present their outward or return tickets which they did not have.

It was also reported that while the immigration supervisors on duty were explaining why they need to show their plane tickets, the passengers became rude, shouted expletives and refused to calm down.

Consequently, for being rude and discourteous and failure to procure return tickets, the passengers were excluded and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin.

Alcedo explained that under existing rules, foreign tourists who visit the country must procure and present their return tickets to BI officers at the port of entry and their failure to do so can be a ground to exclude them for being improperly documented aliens.

A memorandum order issued by the BI more than a decade ago also provides for the outright denial of entry to aliens who are rude and discourteous when being processed and interviewed by BI officers upon their arrival.

Tansingco immediately ordered the Malaysians’ inclusion in the immigration blacklist which bans them from entering the country for being undesirable aliens.

“Foreigners who come here should display accord respect and courtesy to persons of authority of their host country. Their stay here is a mere privilege and not a right, hence they should not malign and insult our immigration officers,” Tansingco said in a statement.