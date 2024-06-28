Three nabbed by NBI for illegal mining

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE National Bureau of Investigation – Environmental Crime Division (NBI-EnCD) arrested three men for illegal mining in Barangay Tayabas, Paracele, Camarines Norte.

The suspects who were presented to NBI Director Jaime Santiago were identified as Archel Armillos, Bobby Loyola and Judy Deauna. They were nabbed for violation of Section 103 ng R.A. 7943 (Philippine Mining Act of 1995) and Section 77 of PD 705 (Reform Forestry Code of the Philippines).

Santiago said the suspects were caught in the act of conducting illegal mining in the said area. Tools and equipment were confiscated from them.

Meanwhile, Santiago commended the NBI-EnCD operatives for their accomplishment, as he assured the public that the operations against all forms of criminality will continue without letup.