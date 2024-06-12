Three OFWs with altered visas barred from leaving at NAIA

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco says three OFWs with altered visas were barred from leaving the country. ( JERRY S. TAN)

THREE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were barred from leaving the country on Monday, June 10, after they presented passports with altered visas.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that based on a report from BI-protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) chief Bienvenido Castillo III, the three OFW victims were intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3 before they could board a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight to Dubai.

In his report, Castillo said that initially, I-PROBES personnel were told by the victims that they had been offered to work in Dubai as cleaners and provided employment documents to support their claim.

However, it was later confirmed that their United Arab Emirates (UAE) employment visas have been tampered with, suggesting potentially fraudulent activity.

Investigation revealed that the victims were unaware of the tampered visas and were presumably misled by a single recruitment agency. The case was later turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation.

Tansingco again warned aspiring OFWs to be proactive and assertive in verifying the authenticity and accuracy of all documents presented by recruitment agencies or employers.

“Be wary of any agency or individual promising expedited or guaranteed visa processing, as this could be a red flag for potential fraud or exploitation”, the BI chief stressed.