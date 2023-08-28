Three trafficking victims imprisoned in China repatriated

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Three victims of human trafficking were repatriated by members of the Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) following their imprisonment in China.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that based on a report from I-Probes Chief Ann Camille Mina, the three women, who arrived on board a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, China, were illegally recruited to work abroad.

The victims were all in their ’40s and were recruited to work as waitresses and household workers.

They all left as tourists, but were reportedly scammed after receiving false promises of receiving work visas in China.

They reported being arrested by immigration police in China for overstaying and spending more than a month in jail.

Authorities from the Philippine Consulate in Guangzhou intervened and assisted the victims’ return to the Philippines.

“This is but one of the possibilities that our kababayans may face if they work illegally abroad. We urge aspiring overseas workers not to resort to illegal means to be able to work,” Tansingco said.

The three were given assistance by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) upon their arrival in the country.