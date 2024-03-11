Three women trafficking victims bound to become entertainers in Korea rescued

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE trafficking victims who attempted to illegally work as entertainers in South Korea were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Clark International Airport (CIA).

The victims, all female, initially claimed to be friends bound for Thailand as tourists last March 10 together with another female companion.

The three victims and their recruiter were turned over to the CIA inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT). Charges are expected to be filed against the recruiter following the incident.

It was learned from officers of the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) that all three issued conflicting statements.

They were thus referred for secondary inspection when during the interview, the three victims admitted that their companion is actually their recruiter, and that they were bound for South Korea where they were promised work as singers. Their recruiter allegedly offered P40,000 as their monthly salary.

The victims lamented that they wanted to process their documents legally, but their recruiter insisted that they pose as tourists and hide their final country of destination.

They said that their recruiter planned to escort them to Korea and was supposed to return to the Philippines alone.

Owing to this, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco warned aspiring overseas workers not to believe false promises of recruiters.

“There are numerous cases documented wherein victims are promised work as entertainers, but end up in prostitution. Aspiring workers should also protect themselves by ensuring that they only apply work through legal means,” he said.