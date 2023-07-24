Tigil-pasada not felt in Manila

139 SHARES Share Tweet

The planned ‘tigil-pasada’ or transport strike aimed at protesting the guidelines of the government public utility vehicle modernization program was not felt in Manila.

It was learned that the Manila Police District (MPD) under PBGen. Andre Dizon assigned policemen to accompany the vehicles that were ordered deployed by the local government under Mayor Honey Lacuna to transport commuters who may be stranded as a result of the said strike.

The planned transport strike which is expected to last until Wednesday did not have any effect on the commuting public in Manila, based on a report from the MPD.

The vehicles meant to ferry stranded commuters were made to ply Legarda, Quiapo and T.M. Kalaw and were on standby the whole day.

The MPD reported that jeepneys also continued transporting commuters in Manila so that the strike was hardly felt.