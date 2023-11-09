Timor-Leste president arrives in RP

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta has arrived in the country for an official state visit.

Ramos-Horta’s visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

It is also aimed at solidifying the support of the Philippines to Timor-Leste becoming a full-fledged member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is set to discuss with Ramos-Horta various areas of cooperation between the two nations such as technical, political, educational, and economic partnerships, during a meeting set on Friday, November 10.

The bilateral meeting will be held at the Malacanang Palace.

Expected to join them are the heads of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).