Tips for hassle-free travel issued as AirAsia Phils. announces seat sale

305 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the onset of the summer season and the expected surge in air passengers, AirAsia Philippines has issued important tips for travelers.

AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan noted that summer, which officially starts on March 1 and ends on May 31, 2024 is an important occasion for Filipinos, when many typically use up their vacation leave to fulfill their travel bucket list or spend quality time with their loved ones.

To date, he said that more than 700,000 guests have already booked their flights for travel between the months of March to May for both domestic and international destinations. AirAsia expects this figure to increase significantly during this period as Summer rapidly approaches.

“We know how much Filipinos anticipate this time of the year to explore beaches, enjoy gastronomic adventures and spend quality time with family and loved ones. They can always count on AirAsia to provide the best deals, along with safe, convenient and hassle free travel, especially for first time travelers”, Dailisa said.

Before inviting everyone to “LFG – Let’s Fly and Go!”, the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline is sharing these tips for the best summer experience:

Prepare Essential Travel Documents.

It is important to secure all travel documents such as passports, visas, hotel reservations, and other supporting documents if you are traveling abroad. It is also a must to accomplish the e-travel form at least 72 hours before your scheduled departure and arrival to the Philippines. Philippine Travel Tax can also be settled online via tieza.gov.ph. For those traveling within the country, AirAsia check-in counters require at least one valid government ID for proper identification.

Avoid the Traffic and Arrive Early

Guests are highly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure for domestic flights (NAIA Terminal 2) and four hours for international (NAIA Terminal 3). Also expect that more people will be flying during the summer season, so have extra patience for longer queues at the airport.

Take Advantage of Online Check-in Platforms

Guests are highly encouraged to check-in via platforms such as AirAsia MOVE (formerly AirAsia SuperApp) o airasia.com which will enable them to purchase add-ons such as Santan inflight meals, baggage allowances, and hot seats which are 10 to 20% less. AirAsia self check-in kiosks are also available at the NAIA Terminals 2 and 3.

Book your flights Early

Booking flights early not only gives travelers more time to plan their trip, but provides savings as flights booked earlier are generally cheaper than booking closer into the travel date. It is also good to take advantage of sales and promos such as the ongoing 3.3 SALE which is available for domestic and international flights, offering a P33 one-way base fare for flights booked until March 3, 2024 which can be used for travel until October 16, 2024 to domestic destinations such as Caticlan, Puerto Princesa, Bohol, and international destinations like Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo.