Tips on neglected travel essentials for hassle-free trip issued by AirAsia

305 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines Head for Communications & Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan underscored the importance of preparedness and proactiveness, as the influx of travelers is expected to run at over one million from today until December 2024.

“At AirAsia, we believe that nothing beats adequate preparation. These simple tips are often neglected but an essential part of one’s travels. We certainly want to take part in your memorable travels but there are certain rules that we have to strictly implement in view of safety. When in doubt, it always pays to check the terms and conditions of carriage or access the AskBo feature on the AirAsia MOVE app,” Dailisan said.

Whether it’s a quick business trip or a long-awaited vacation, Dailisan stressed that knowing what to prepare will ensure one’s ultimate hassle-free travel experience.

Thus, he said that Air Asia Philippines is sharing the following tips to its passengers regarding what one should and should not bring on board during flight:

“Other than your passport, boarding pass and visa (for international trips), medical certificates and other health documents are equally important, especially if traveling with a loved one who is pregnant or has a medical condition. Do note that medical certificates have a 10-day validity period upon issuance.

Keep in mind that airlines reserve the right to refuse carriage to any passenger who has not complied with, or whose documents do not appear to comply with such applicable laws, regulations and requirements.

Carry-on should also include a small 7-kilogram bag that fits under the seat in front of you. This is where one can keep in-flight entertainment and essentials such as electronics, gadgets, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

Worry not about inflight food as ‘Santan’ offers a wide variety of halal certified rice meals, pasta, snacks, coffee and other beverages that will keep stomachs and hearts full.

While packing, on3 might be tempted to bring along a few extras “just in case.” Some certain items are a no-go such as sharp objects, flammable materials and large electronic devices like hoverboards are strictly off-limits in carry-on.

If any medical equipment on board such as a portable oxygen concentrator or any mobility device (including battery powered mobility device) is required during trip, make sure it follows the allowable limit. Guests are also advised to inform the airline at least 48 hours prior to departure, to ensure adequate special assistance is provided.

Alcoholic beverages are not permitted either check-in or hand carry unless purchased via duty-free shops, subject to varying airport regulations.