To question our defenders is to weaken our nation – Goitia

AMID recent remarks questioning the loyalty of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the country’s uniformed personnel were defended by Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia.

In expressing his strong support for them, Goitia said: “Our soldiers and coast guard officers stand on the frontlines not for politics or foreign powers, but for the Filipino people. To question their patriotism without proof is to insult every Filipino who has ever worn the uniform.”

He described the attacks on the military’s integrity as “dangerous distractions that divide the nation at a time when our sovereignty faces real threats.”

Prior to this was the recent exchange between Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, after Duterte implied that Philippine defense policies were influenced by the CIA and U.S. interests. Tarriela quickly refuted this, calling the remarks “divisive noise” that undermine the country’s defense partnerships. In a report by ABS-CBN News, Tarriela emphasized that the AFP and PCG serve only the Filipino people and the nation’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Goitia echoed this, saying that unfounded accusations only serve those who wish to weaken the Philippines from within.

“To accuse our defenders of being puppets without proof is not patriotism, it is manipulation. It distracts us from the real threat, the one building islands in waters that are rightfully ours,” he said.

Too, Goitia warned that disinformation has become a powerful weapon, one that erodes trust in institutions and divides citizens: “We cannot fight for our seas while fighting among ourselves.”

Goitia commended the AFP and PCG for their professionalism despite public attacks and online harassment, saying “They continue to serve with discipline and dignity even when their loyalty is questioned. That is true patriotism, to protect the country quietly while others spread noise.”

He also reminded the public that the Philippines’ defenders risk their lives daily, whether on patrol in the West Philippine Sea or in communities struck by disaster.

“The Filipino soldier and coast guard do not fight for fame or favor. They fight so our people can live in peace,” Goitia said, as he urged leaders and citizens alike to be responsible with their words and cautious about spreading divisive narratives.

“Freedom of speech is not freedom from accountability. Criticism is part of democracy, but it must be based on truth, not resentment, ” he added, stressing that unity is the nation’s strongest defense.

“When we protect our defenders, we protect our Republic. Let us not allow disinformation or politics to erode the trust that binds our people together. The Philippines will stand strong only if we stand together, under one flag, one people, and one truth, Goitia said in his call for unity.