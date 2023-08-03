388 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Tactical Operation Group 2 (TOG 2), Philippine Air Force (PAF) of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) while swiftly responding to the ongoing relief operations with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and local authorities to the typhoon-devastated remote communities of Region 2 shifted to Search, Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) operations to the reported missing CESSNA plane on August 2, 2023.

Based on the report received that the missing Cessna-152 aircraft disappeared on August 1 is on its journey from Laoag International Airport in Ilocos Norte to Tuguegarao City Airport in Cagayan. The aircraft, bearing call sign RP-C8598 was carrying Capt. Edzel John Lumbao Tabuzo and student pilot Anshum Rajkumar Kon.

After receiving report of a missing plane, a comprehensive strategy with the OCD 2 was formulated to combine relief operations with the search for the missing Cessna-152, showcasing the PAF’s capabilities in both humanitarian operation and crisis management.

Leading the operations was Colonel Glenn S. Piquero, PAF (GSC), Group Commander of TOG 2 which is under the operational control of NOLCOM, AFP. S70i Blackhawk Nr 115 helicopter was utilized and were able to efficiently transported 19 passengers and 827 boxes (7,029.5 kgs) of DSWD Family Food Packs to the isolated communities in Apayao, providing crucial aid to the affected residents prior to the conduct of SRR operation.

The SSR operation for the missing plane comprises members from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), alongside a doctor, to the nearest landing spot in the suspected crash site within the border of Salvacion Luna, and San Mariano in Pudtol, Apayao province.

In a statement, Commander of NOLCOM, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, reaffirms his commitment and resolute dedication of assets for this mission, he said “While the relief operation for the victims of Super Typhoon Egay continues, the NOLCOM remains steadfast in its commitment to providing aid to those in distress and delivering relief to communities in need. We are utilizing all available resources, assets and expertise to bring the search to a successful conclusion.”

NOLCOM extends its deepest concern for the passengers of the missing Cessna-152 and expresses gratitude to all the agencies and individuals involved in the relief and SRR operations.