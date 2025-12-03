Home>Specials>Business>Together We Nourish the Future: Aboitiz Foods’ rebrand wins NEXT Awards Asia-Pacific 2025
Business

Together We Nourish the Future: Aboitiz Foods’ rebrand wins NEXT Awards Asia-Pacific 2025

Journal Online5
Aboitiz Foods NEXT Awards APAC Bronze
Double Victory. Aboitiz Foods’ rebranding campaign, uniting Pilmico and Gold Coin Group under a single corporate identity, wins Gold (Philippines) and Bronze (Asia-Pacific) at the inaugural NEXT Awards 2025.

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines – Positioning itself firmly among Asia’s leading integrated food and agribusiness companies, Aboitiz Foods garnered top regional recognition as its rebranding initiative—integrating Pilmico and Gold Coin under a single corporate brand—won Gold in the Philippines and Bronze in Asia-Pacific at the first-ever NEXT Awards 2025.

Held on November 27, 2025, at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, the NEXT Awards celebrated the most innovative branding initiatives across the region.

Aboitiz Foods’ rebranding initiative was honored for its creativity, innovation, and excellence in successfully unifying a diverse, multi-country business under one corporate brand, affirming the company’s regional growth ambitions and reinforcing its commitment to the brand promise, “Together We Nourish the Future.”

“Becoming Aboitiz Foods represented more than a name change or logo refresh; it marked a new chapter for the company,” said Joeben Gamatero, Aboitiz Foods’ Vice President for Brand & Reputation Management and Agribusiness Marketing, adding, “Bringing Pilmico and Gold Coin together under Aboitiz Foods propelled our business forward, creating a distinct, singular voice that resonates powerfully with both our customers and employees. It clearly demonstrated how a unified identity can inspire teams to pursue shared goals,” Gamatero added.

Aboitiz Foods NEXT Awards APAC Bronze
United Under One Purpose. Aboitiz Foods’ strategic reputation-led campaign was recognized under the Most Innovative Branding/Re-branding Campaign category at the NEXT Awards 2025, celebrating a rebrand anchored on the promise: Together We Nourish the Future.

A Reputation-led Campaign Strategy across Asia

Following Pilmico’s acquisition of Gold Coin Management Holdings Inc. (Gold Coin) in 2018, Aboitiz Foods needed a unified brand that could bring together two legacy organizations, align thousands of team members across Asia, reflect a shared purpose, and strengthen its reputation for long-term regional growth.

Rather than launching a mass-market advertising campaign, the company pursued a reputation-led, people-first approach anchored on leadership visibility, strategic public relations, thought leadership, and a comprehensive internal rollout. The Aboitiz Foods corporate brand was launched simultaneously across eight countries on August 1, 2024, followed by brand roadshows to deepen understanding and engagement among employees.

The rebrand honored the heritage of Pilmico and Gold Coin while establishing a forward-looking identity aligned with Aboitiz Foods’ vision to become a leading integrated food and agribusiness company in Asia. It enhanced collaboration, sharpened focus, and supported the company’s strongest financial performance to date, reinforced by purpose-driven programs that elevate the brand’s regional positioning across the food value chain.

Winning Gold at the NEXT Awards Philippines qualified Aboitiz Foods for the APAC competition, where it ultimately secured Bronze, distinguishing itself among entries from Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Reflecting on the dual wins, Gamatero expressed appreciation for the teams behind the campaign:

“We are grateful for the jury behind NEXT Awards, which recognized the brand’s remarkable efforts and achievements for this rebranding campaign. It would not be possible without the passionate people behind it.”

Strengthening reputation beyond branding

Aboitiz Foods’ strengthened reputation is also reflected in other recent achievements. Its Risk Management team recently earned the global Risk and Insurance Management Society-Certified Risk Management Professional (RIMS-CRMP) credential, demonstrating adherence to international risk management standards and enhancing organizational resilience.

The company’s corporate social responsibility programs were also recognized at the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines’ Corporate Social Impact Awards, acknowledging Aboitiz Foods’ efforts to support local communities through livelihood, education, and sustainability programs.

Together, these recognitions reinforce the company’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, responsibly sourced, and expertly crafted food across the food value chain, while creating meaningful impact and lasting value in the communities it works closely with.
As Aboitiz Foods moves forward with a unified brand anchored on purpose and shared wins, it continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner in sustainably feeding Asia’s growth from mill to meal. The recognitions mark an important step in its journey toward strengthening regional presence and fulfilling its promise: Together We Nourish the Future.

About Aboitiz Foods

ABOITIZ FOODS is an integrated regional food and agribusiness company driven by its massive transformative purpose, “Sustainably Feeding Asia’s Growth from Mill to Meal.” The company is committed to growing sustainably alongside Asia’s evolving needs.

As one of Asia’s largest privately-owned food and agribusiness companies, Aboitiz Foods operates across eight countries: the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei. Through its subsidiaries, Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods integrates the value chain, from trading, feeds, specialty nutrition, and food. By leveraging world-class technology and expertise, Aboitiz Foods delivers quality products and services to its customers.

In its journey moving forward, advancing business and communities is how the Aboitiz Group will drive change for a better world, with Aboitiz Foods upholding its promise: “Together we nourish the future.”

Learn more: https://www.aboitizfoods.com/

