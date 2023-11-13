Together4Teachers: CitySavings, DepEd celebrates 2023 National Teachers’ Month

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines’ (UnionBank) thrift arm, City Savings Bank (CitySavings) joined the Department of Education (DepEd) in honoring our Filipino educators during the 2023 National Teachers’ Month (NTM) with the theme #Together4Teachers.

The Bank’s NTM activities which were rolled from September to October focused on the 4A’s of gratitude which are appreciation, admiration, approval, and attention.

CitySavings intensified its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs focusing on various teachers’ needs. Advocating for practical wealth management, the Bank conducted Project ₱er@arasyon in a number of schools nationwide. Promoting the importance of mental health, Project #BetterMe was done in partnership with DepEd Region 8. Raising awareness about breast cancer, teachers from DepEd Divisions of Nueva Vizcaya, San Pedro City in Laguna, and Panabo City in Davao del Norte, as well as Kapatagan National High School in Lanao del Norte attended several Project Pink sessions. This initiative was also in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Ensuring that learners have access to quality basic education and in line with DepEd’s Matatag agenda, CitySavings donated learning and teaching kits to select beneficiary schools from DepEd Regions 1, 4B, 8, 9, and 13.

Last September 30, the thrift arm’s 149 branch network brought the NTM celebration closer to its teacher-clients through a simple gathering with snacks, refreshments, and fun games. This year, CitySavings partnered with the Nanays of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) – Microfinance for its customized and sustainable tokens.

During DepEd-led events, CitySavings actively supported the kick-off at Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City, Bohol last September 5 and the culmination and National Teachers’ Day (NTD) celebration at Father Saturnino Urios University in Butuan City, Agusan del Sur last October 5. The Bank sponsored exciting raffle prizes which included gift certificates, three smartphones, ten tablets, two Smart TVs, eight laptops, and three brand-new motorcycle units.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte regarded the teachers as ‘architects of dreams’. “You play a vital role in shaping not only the minds of our youth but also in molding the future of our nation. You are the guiding lights that illuminate the path to knowledge, understanding, and personal growth,” Duterte expressed in her keynote address during the NTD culmination in Butuan City, Agusan del Sur.

Meanwhile CitySavings President Manuel Santiago, Jr. highlighted the teachers’ significant contribution to nation-building. Further, he mentioned, “CitySavings commends your passion, dedication, and perseverance. Together with the whole Aboitiz Group and our parent company, UnionBank, we thank you for your sacrifices. May you continue to inspire our future generations.”

