‘Tokbang’, Not ‘Tokhang’: Families of Malaybalay PDL Receive Gifts from Jail Authorities

Malaybalay City — Fear not, this isn’t the controversial ‘tokhang’ of old, where authorities purportedly knocked on doors to confront individuals about drug-related offenses. Instead, it’s ‘tokbang’, short for ‘tuktok tabang’ (knock of support), a compassionate initiative where Malaybalay City Jail (MCJ) personnel deliver food packs to families of selected clients detained at the facility.

Yesterday, in celebration of Community Relations Service (CRS) Month, MCJ personnel visited over twenty families of their incarcerated clients, offering rice, assorted groceries, as well as letters and photos from their loved ones in jail.

“As public servants driven by empathy, we organized this effort to support PDL families with practical gifts and emotional sustenance,” said JCI Carmelo Corsame, MCJ’s warden. “It’s more than just material assistance; it’s about fostering a compassionate, fair, and supportive community.”

MCJ, a facility under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), houses approximately 300 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL). To sustain this initiative, MCJ plans to collaborate with other government agencies for financial backing, aiming to expand support beyond CRS Month, possibly making it a recurring event.

Beyond reducing recidivism through welfare programs, supporting families is a strategic approach of MCJ. “Strong family bonds provide emotional stability, reducing factors that contribute to criminal behavior,” added JCI Corsame.

The families of 21 PDL clients were chosen based on vulnerability, considering their economic situation and the emotional strain caused by their loved one’s incarceration.

PDL Roland’s wife, a beneficiary of yesterday’s outreach, expressed gratitude not only for the groceries but also for the emotional support from jail personnel. “Knowing that my husband is in good hands brings me immense relief.”