Toll operators urged to ensure RFID lanes fully operational

A network of digital advocates urged toll operators today to ensure that RFID lanes are fully functional as the holiday rush comes near.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that previous experiences from long weekend gridlocks will give valuable insights for toll operators as the public is seen to maximize a very long holiday break.

“The long queues previously experienced in toll gates should now be a thing of the past as long as our toll operators ensure that RFID lanes are fully operational. They need to ensure that the scanners are working and that backup tellers are ready in case the system encounters a problem.”

Gustilo also said that toll operators should ensure that additional RFID installation sites are in place and loading stations and mechanisms are also working.”

“Toll operators should put up additional RFID installation sites to accommodate non-RFID users. Loading stations should also be fully functional and operational to ensure that travelers will have sufficient balance. Toll operators should also ask their online payment partners to ensure that their portals are working.”

Gustilo added that emergency roadside assistance and emergency responders should also be increased to ensure the quickest response to any untoward incident.

“At the end of the day, all of us only want a safe and wonderful travel experience. By ensuring that the RFID scanners are working and that non-RFID users can easily have theirs installed and that the roadside assistance teams are prepared, the public will be able to travel more conveniently.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner