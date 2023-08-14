360 SHARES Share Tweet

In its thrust to further give value and honor to the modern heroes of the country, Manila Doctors Hospital, one of the leading private tertiary hospitals in the country, paid tribute and recognized the invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment of its 130 physicians – a gathering that reflects the hospital’s genuine service, inspiring leadership and excellence, and core values.

130 esteemed doctors attended the first ever Service and Leadership Excellence (SLEx) Awards last June 9, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Manila. Recognizing the unparalleled contribution of its homegrown physicians, MDH honored the Stalwart Doctors – those who have given 34-39 years of service and dedication to quality and comprehensive patient care. Moreover, MDH recognizes the doctors’ medical leadership, knowledge, and expertise that have helped navigate the hospital to greater heights through the years. The Current and Past Medical Leaders and Presidents of the MDH’s Medical Staff Association were also given the most-deserved spotlight during the evening.

Manila Doctors Hospital will not be one of the leading and trusted hospitals in the country today if not without the doctors who trail blazed the very foundation of the hospital’s mission and vision. The hospital’s Legacy Doctors revolutionized the way the hospital provide excellent and comprehensive patient care services, thereby giving birth to some medical breakthroughs that have helped shape and mold the healthcare industry in the Philippines.

“Through your work, your expertise and dedication, your unwavering commitment to service and your push for continuous learning, you have helped establish a hospital that is known for its excellent and exceptional care”, Arlene P. Ledesma, MDH President, addresses the crowd of highly-esteemed doctors at the Grand Hyatt. Noting the rapid rate of change in the healthcare environment, Ledesma recognized the doctors as the co-creators in setting the direction and strategy for the hospital’s future, and of the society as a whole.

Manila Medical Services, Inc., (MMSI) Chairwoman Anjanette T. Dy Buncio believes that being a servant and a leader are two sets of responsibilities which are now carried on by just one person. “As we recognize your achievements tonight, I would like to assure you that the board and management will continue to strive to support your commitment in becoming good servant leaders”, she added.

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital specializes on providing its patients with exceptional services specifically on its Centers of Excellence – the Cardiovascular Center and Cancer Institute. The new and modern 21-storey Dr. George S.K. Ty Medical Tower (GTMT), located along Kalaw Avenue, houses the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines, like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment, and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or Cathlab. The Executive and Presidential Suites on the 19th and 20th floor of GTMT provides the perfect vantage point for the world famous Manila Bay sunset, Luneta Park, and the Walled City of Intramuros- perfect views for a holistic therapy and healing experience.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, world-class, and quality healthcare in the country. For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected], or call (+632) 8558-0888.