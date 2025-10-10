Topacio: PDP is the emerging major opposition, warns vs stifling it

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) deputy spokesman Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said that the PDP is now emerging as the major opposition in the country, as he warned that attempts at stifling the party might leave as opposition those who sow violence.

Speaking at the “MACHRA Balitaan” news forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association held at the Century Seafood Restaurant in Malate, Manila on Tuesday morning, Topacio said attempts at stifling a legitimate opposition party is very dangerous for government.

Citing futile efforts to link him and PDP-national capital region President, former City Administrator Bernie Ang to the violence that took place during the recent anti-corruption rally in Manila, Topacio said it sends a chilling message to legitimate oppositionists not to rally or they will be accused of things, no matter how frivolous such accusations may be.

“If such efforts to deter the legitimate opposition from exercising the Constitutional right to peaceably assemble to petition the government for redress of grievances succeeds, “who else will be left? Ang matitira diyan, sino? ‘Yung violent opposition. Kaya ‘wag ninyo sikilin ang centrist opposition dahil ‘yan ang peaceful opposition,” Topacio stressed.

He added that the legitimate opposition is the one that believes in the regular electoral process and working within the Constitution and if the legitimate opposition is out, what will be left as oppositionists will be those who resort to extra-constitutional means to achieve what they want.

“‘Yan ang danger kung tatakutin ninyo ang lehitimong oposisyon,” said Topacio, adding that at the moment, the PDP is emerging as the major opposition now that the ‘yellows’, ‘pinks’ and even leftists have already seemingly co-opted or assimilated with the administration.