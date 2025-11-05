Toxics Watchdog Warns the Public against Chemical Hazards lurking in some Holiday Decorations

360 SHARES Share Tweet

As malls and public markets fill the atmosphere with colorful lights and decorations for the early holiday shopping season, toxics watchdog group BAN Toxics warned the public to be mindful of the presence of hazardous chemicals such as cadmium, lead, and mercury in some holiday products.

In a recent market sampling, the group tested 36 samples of decors purchased in Divisoria, Manila, priced at ₱120 pesos per pack. Using a Vanta C Series Handheld XRF Chemical Analyzer, the samples were found to contain elevated levels of lead (up to 2,900 parts per million [ppm]), mercury (up to 1,350 ppm) and cadmium (up to 320 ppm). – far exceeding the regulatory standard. The group also observed that most of the decorations being sold were improperly labeled.

The screening also detected high levels of bromine, suggesting the possible presence of brominated flame retardants (BFRs) in the decors. BFRs are chemicals commonly found in recycled plastics and are known to persist in the environment.

“Holiday decorations should undergo product testing for restricted hazardous substances before they are sold in the market, ” said Thony Dizon, Advocacy and Campaign Officer of BAN Toxics. The presence of toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury and cadmium may pose health risks to the public, especially among children.”

“We call on our regulatory agencies and local officials to conduct market inspection and surveillance in malls and public markets, and to confiscate products that do not comply with national regulations,” he added.

Health Risks of Toxic Chemicals

According to the World Health Organization, lead poisoning is a major global health concern, particularly for young children who absorb 4–5 times more lead than adults from the same source. Due to their frequent hand-to-mouth behaviors and natural curiosity, children are at higher risk of ingesting lead from contaminated dust, soil, and paint. Lead exposure can have irreversible and sometimes fatal consequences, including lower IQ, learning difficulties, behavioral disorders, developmental delays, anemia, kidney damage, heart disease, and even death in severe cases.

Mercury on the other hand can cause severe health issues such as kidney damage, skin rashes, discoloration, scarring, weakened resistance to infections, and psychological effects including anxiety, depression, psychosis, and nerve damage, while cadmium is classified as a human carcinogen. Meanwhile, BFRs are known to disrupt hormone functions in humans and animals.

Tips for eco-friendly holiday decorations, BAN Toxics suggests the following to consumers:

Read the label and check for certification from regulatory agencies. Look for eco-friendly and non-plastic materials, opt for glitter-free decorations, as glitters are considered microplastics. Choose indigenous materials such as bamboo, coconut husk and shell, palm leaves and other plant-based materials. Avoid button cell battery-operated decorations, as these may contain harmful chemicals such as mercury and cadmium. Select high-quality and safe holiday lights with an authentic PS mark or ICC sticker to avoid electric shock and fire hazard. Upcycle before you shop – Create decorations from used gift wrappers, cans, glass jars, magazines, and other discarded items.

“We can enjoy decorating our homes, offices, parks, and public places the eco-friendly way while being aware of the danger from exposure to toxic chemicals.”

“We will continue to be vigilant and relentlessly conduct market monitoring to raise awareness of the unwarranted use of hazardous substances in consumer products and protect the public against hazards to health and safety,” the group said.