TPB Members Strengthen Sustainable Tourism Advocacy through CSR Activities in La Union

Twenty-two representatives from the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Membership Program headed to La Union from November 5 to 7, 2025, for the annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Now in its fourth year, this initiative demonstrates TPB’s commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism by engaging its members in community-based projects across the country.

“Our CSR initiatives are a reminder that every destination’s success is reliant on the people who nurture it. By working alongside our partner communities, we not only protect our natural beauty but also help create opportunities that allow tourism to flourish responsibly,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

The TPB members explored the different towns of La Union to learn about the province’s efforts toward climate-related disaster preparedness, environmental responsibility, marine conservation, and sustainable community development.

In San Juan, participants visited the Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions (CURMA), a community-based sea turtle, or pawikan, conservation organization. The members also attended an educational session on safeguarding marine biodiversity. The participants also experienced nature healing and wellness at Lotus Valley Farm, a nine-hectare eco-tourism and agriculture hub powered by solar energy. Once a land of rice terraces, the farm’s grounds were planted with native trees to cultivate new life. Now, the farm provides a vital water source for families and nearby schools of the town.

In Bauang, local representatives joined a tree planting activity at the Bakawan Eco-Tourism Park, helping expand existing mangrove areas, which are nature-based solutions to climate-related disasters. Further into community safety, a disaster preparedness session was conducted by Rafael Dionisio, an environmental and sustainability advocate. The community of Isla Solomon, whose main livelihood is fishing, also received essential supplies, through a ceremonial turnover, concluding the sessions in Bauang.

Anchoring on community development, TPB partnered with the Immuki Island locals to support the island’s tourism industry. The activities included repainting the community’s tourist transportation, the balsa or bamboo raft and donating uniforms, equipment, repainting tools, and lifevests for the community guides. This partnership aimed to strengthen the community’s tourism services, which serves as their main livelihood.

The participants also learned pottery making, at Taboc Mannamili Association in San Juan, and silk processing, at Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Sericulture Research and Development Institute (DMMMSU-SRDI) in Bacnotan. Through these immersive experiences, the members deepened their knowledge on the intricacies of La Union’s centuries-old crafts and their role in supporting local artisans.

On the final day, the participants made a stop at the Naguilian Tourist Rest Area (TRA), home to a souvenir, or pasalubong, center. It featured farm products and bamboo crafts that reflected the town’s nutrient-rich offerings, creativity, and sustainable practices.

The TPB Members’ CSR Program is proof that the agency prioritizes responsible tourism and projects that create a lasting impact on local communities and cultivate opportunities that sustain the industry.

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines aims to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. As an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, TPB develops strategic partnerships with private and public stakeholders to deliver unique high-value experiences for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.