TPB set to engage global buyers at ITB Asia 2025 in Singapore

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is set to lead the Philippine delegation at the Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Asia 2025, the region’s premier travel trade show, taking place from October 15 to 17 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Featuring over a thousand exhibiting companies from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, ITB Asia is the leading platform for the MICE, leisure, and corporate travel sectors.

Organized by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, the three-day business-to-business (B2B) event creates opportunities for high-value business engagements and destination promotion. In 2024, the TPB-led Philippine delegation generated more than PHP 721 million in sales leads, a 277% increase from 2023, reflecting the Philippines’ strong positioning in the global tourism market.

“ITB Asia 2025 gives us the opportunity to connect with a wide spectrum of international buyers across MICE and leisure travel sectors,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “We look forward to building on our past successes in showcasing the Philippines’ diversity and experiences to our highly diverse audience at ITB Asia. TPB’s commitment to expanding these partnerships will drive forward our vision of a sustainable and inclusive tourism industry.”

The Philippine delegation will include 24 Department of Tourism-accredited enterprises who will be conducting B2B appointments. Each Philippine delegate is guaranteed a minimum of 33 appointments, providing access to over 1,250 pre-qualified buyers and 13,000 trade attendees. Appointments will be held in a 171-square-meter booth, now featuring a hanging banner to enhance visibility on the exhibition floor.

Beyond structured business matching, the Philippines will spotlight the country’s diverse tourism experiences, from leisure and adventure travel to corporate and incentive programs. The delegation will also showcase strengths in culture, wellness, and sustainable tourism, reinforcing the Philippines’ appeal to travelers and global partners alike.

The Philippines’ active participation in ITB Asia underscores its commitment to sustaining international visibility and fostering new collaborations in the global tourism arena. TPB invites buyers, stakeholders, and industry leaders to connect with the Philippine delegation in Singapore and discover the rich experiences that make the Philippines a premier destination in Asia.

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines aims to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. As an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, TPB develops strategic partnerships with private and public stakeholders to deliver unique high-value experiences for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.