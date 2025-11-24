TPB strengthens PH-Korea travel ties through winter wellness campaign

249 SHARES Share Tweet

As temperatures drop across Korea, the Philippines is inviting travelers to look south for sunshine, open fairways, and easy escapes. Just a short flight away, the country is positioning itself as Asia’s next winter destination where recreation, relaxation, and value come together.

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, in partnership with Universal Records Philippines, is promoting golf and wellness tour packages for Korean travelers from October to December 2025. The initiative supports the tourism industry’s effort to sustain strong arrivals from South Korea, the Philippines’ top source market, by highlighting activities that match Korean travel preferences for active, nature-based, and wellness- oriented experiences.

With travelers increasingly seeking destinations that nurture both body and mind, the Philippines aims to capture a greater share of this expanding market. Valued at USD 6.3 trillion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 9 trillion by 2028, the global wellness industry continues to expand, with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for over 258 million wellness trips each year. The Philippines offers a compelling edge through its accessibility, affordability, and distinct brand of Filipino hospitality.

As part of this campaign, Hallyu idols Kim Myung Soo and Choi Bo Min will visit the Philippines this December to experience its sports, culinary, and wellness offerings firsthand. Their journey will highlight destinations that appeal to today’s Korean travelers who are looking to balance activity with rest, and discovery with comfort.

“Through these campaigns, we’re showing that the Philippines can be a winter destination that feels both familiar and new to Korean travelers,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “It’s close, it’s warm, and it offers the kind of experiences that align perfectly with Korea’s growing interest in wellness and outdoor leisure.”

This winter, TPB invites Korean travelers to find their sunshine in the Philippines, where comfort, connection, and discovery come together in one journey.

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines aims to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. As an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, TPB develops strategic partnerships with private and public stakeholders to deliver unique high-value experiences for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.