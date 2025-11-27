TPB underscores community in action and responsible tourism at the 2025 Members’ Night

360 SHARES Share Tweet

QUEZON CITY — The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines gathered its members and partners for the TPB Members’ Night 2025: Community in Action on November 18, 2025, at Solaire Resort North. The event, themed “Creative Upcycling,” placed renewed emphasis on responsible tourism and climate action as guiding principles for the agency’s work in the years ahead.

In her message, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said this year’s Members’ Night was an opportunity for the tourism community to reflect on its shared contributions in 2025 and reaffirm its commitment to sustainable and community-centered tourism. She noted that the impact of these efforts is already visible, citing how member-driven initiatives have helped fuel local economies, empower communities, and accelerate recovery in regions affected by calamities. “Tourism becomes truly meaningful when it uplifts communities, protects our natural heritage, and is pursued with purpose,” she said. “The impact is real, and it proves the power of tourism when driven by intention and responsibility.”

Nograles recognized the role of TPB members in advancing responsible travel through familiarization tours and invitational programs conducted in Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Tacloban City, Samar, Davao, Ilocos, Palawan, and Negros Island. These efforts contributed to preserving cultural stories, protecting biodiversity, and promoting long-term destination resilience. She also highlighted members’ participation in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs in La Union, Batanes, and Catanduanes, where their volunteer work and community-driven initiatives helped revive vulnerable destinations and restore local livelihoods.

To strengthen its efforts in environmental advocacy, TPB also shared support for the Philippine Tarsier Foundation through the Philippines’ participation in the World Expo 2025 Osaka, contributing to conservation initiatives that protect one of the country’s most vulnerable species. This complements TPB’s sustainability-focused activities, which include minimizing single-use plastics during familiarization tours; promoting the use of reusable materials; organizing CSR initiatives centered on environmental protection and climate-responsive tourism practices.

The gathering likewise marked the introduction of the TPB Membership Recognition Program, which commends members whose work reflects leadership in sustainability, responsible tourism, market innovation, and inclusivity. This year’s honorees included leaders in top domestic performance: Neomace Travel and Tours and Ilocos Heritage Tours under the Tamaraw category. We also celebrated members who champion environmental sustainability through the Tarsier category: Evasion Tropicale Inc. and Daluyon Beach and Mountain Resort. Rounding out the recognized businesses is the Tandikan category for inclusive workplace, given to Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort. The recognitions reflect the direction TPB and its partners aim to pursue: tourism growth grounded in responsibility, creativity, and care for the environment.

The event brought together over 300 TPB members from across the tourism value chain, reflecting a collective commitment to a more resilient and climate-conscious industry. As the night concluded, Nograles affirmed, “Our mission is far from over. We will continue to refine our practices, strengthen our climate initiatives, and pursue tourism that not only thrives but also protects. Together, we can ensure that the destinations we love endure for generations.”

ABOUT TPB

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines aims to market and promote the Philippines domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE destination. As an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, TPB develops strategic partnerships with private and public stakeholders to deliver unique high-value experiences for visitors, significantly contributing to increased arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.