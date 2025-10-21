Trade, defense, agri cooperation discussed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo with Ukrainian solons at IPU sidelines

416 SHARES Share Tweet

COOPERATION on defense, trade and agriculture between the European state and the Philippines were discussed by Senator Erwin Tulfo on Sunday when he met with members of the Ukrainian Parliament at the sidelines of the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the bilateral meeting with Ukraine Parliament First Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko, MP Lesia Vasylenko and MP Oleksandr Sanchenko, Tulfo echoed the support of the Philippines for Ukraine on the ongoing war with Russia, where he mentioned that the Philippines, like Ukraine, is also facing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

“You are not alone. We do understand your plight. We do understand your situation at this very point,” Tulfo, vice chairman of Senate foreign relations committee, told members of the Verkhovna Rada— the unicameral parliament of Ukraine.

“The Philippine government is sharing the same opinion and idea to support you for what you’re fighting for. We are against foreign aggression in our nation just like you,” he added.

Sen. Tulfo expressed hope that a successful peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be finalized soon, as he noted the effects of the war in the global economy, particularly in the prices of fuel and other agricultural products like wheat.

The Ukrainian MPs responded by thanking Tulfo for conveying the Philippine government’s support for their country and extended an invitation for Philippine lawmakers to visit Kyiv.

During the said meeting, Vasylenko floated the possibility of appointing a special trade envoy from the Philippines to Ukraine to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries, as she also emphasized that a strengthened trade relations will be beneficial to both states as this will help Philippines to gain access in the European Union’s market, and at the same time, it will help Ukraine in rebuilding its economy.

As head of the Philippine delegation to the IPU, Sen. Tulfo assured the Ukrainian lawmakers that the matters raised during the bilateral meeting will be relayed to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.