Trafficking victim intercepted at NAIA with fake document

A FEMALE trafficking victim who presented a document with a fake signature of a Department of Justice (DOJ) executive was intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) at the NAIA Terminal 1.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the 30-year-old woman presented herself for primary inspection at the NAIA Terminal 1 in an attempt to depart via a Philippine airlines flight to Singapore. The victim was immediately turned over to the DOJ-IACAT, who vowed to pursue charges against the recruiters.

The victim initially claimed to be a DOJ employee working as an administrative staff and is set to travel to Singapore as a delegate for an official travel, together with Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, who serves as the undersecretary-in-charge of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). He is currently in Thailand attending a forum on people smuggling, trafficking in persons, and related transnational crime.

After presenting a travel authority purportedly signed by Usec. Ty, the officers noted inconsistencies in the signature which prompted them to verify with the DOJ.

It was later confirmed that the travel authority presented was fake and that the victim was actually recruited to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as an entertainer.

She allegedly paid 38,000 AED for her fake documents, which she will pay through salary deduction for two years and admitted that her documents were just given to her in a fast food chain near the airport.

“The fake documents presented in this case is ridiculous. Faking the signature of the USec in Charge of IACAT to avoid scrutiny is the idea of these illegal recruiters and human traffickers who will not stop finding ways to evade inspection,” Tansingco said.