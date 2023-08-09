Trafficking victim rescued in Pasay caught for same offense before – BI

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed disappointment over reports that a trafficking victim rescued in a scam hub in Myanmar was again caught working for a similar company in Pasay.

Tansingco said that Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) shared that during the raid, which happened last August 1, one of the Filipinos rescued in Myanmar was working for the raided POGO company.

“It’s disheartening to see these victims being exploited over and over again,” said Tansingco.

He lamented that the government has been giving assistance to repatriated victims, only to hear stories of them going back to the same employers after repatriation.

“We support the recommendation of the IACAT to disincentivize victims who again depart without proper documentation, or end up in similar companies here in the Philippines,” said Tansingco.

The move, according to Tansingco, will discourage workers from accepting offers to work in illegal companies.

Apart from disincentivizing illegal workers, Tansingco renewed his calls for a whole-of-government approach to address trafficking from its roots.

“There must also be programs that would steer these victims away from illegal industries,” said Tansingco. “Para hindi na nila gawing negosyo ito,” he added.