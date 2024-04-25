Training for BI’s Bay Service Section personnel to ensure safety at sea

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Bay Service Section announced that it is currently undergoing training to enhance the skills of its personnel in ensuring the safety of life at sea.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the BI plans to expand this training program to include more bay service personnel responsible for conducting immigration inspections for sea vessels arriving and departing from Philippine ports.

The training, conducted by the Southern Institute of Maritime Studies-Manila Inc., commenced on April 23 and will run until May 3 and also includes in-person lectures and practical sessions aimed at equipping the personnel with essential knowledge and techniques.

BI Bay Service Section Chief Alnazib Decampong said: “We recognize the importance of continuously improving the capabilities of our personnel, especially those stationed in crucial areas such as our bay service section. This training will enable our officers to effectively carry out immigration inspection procedures for arriving and departing sea vessels, while also prioritizing the safety and security of passengers and crew.”

Tansingco emphasized the significance of such training in ensuring the efficient and reliable operation of immigration services in bay areas.

“The safety and security of individuals traveling by sea are paramount,” Tansingco stated. “By investing in the training and development of our personnel, we are furthering our commitment to upholding maritime safety standards and protecting the welfare of all maritime passengers,” he said.