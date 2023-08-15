Traitors and “Journalists”

83 SHARES Share Tweet

Sell your soul if you would, but never the soul of the country.

“When money speaks, the truth is silent.” But in the West Philippine Sea row, it is more of lies, distortions and brazenness being loud and dogged, barefaced and blatant for sneaks and snakes. This is Philippine journalism at its worst, and ugliest.

There is nothing in the works/talks of turncoats except ruckus and affection for themselves, and lust for mammon. Bereft of saneness, they argue to no end for scoundrels and/or China, desperate to look like “experts,” when common sense and a Filipino heart are simply what they need to look like humans.

Axiomatic are they (so they thought), yet camouflaged are they not as they seize moments where there’s gold in them thar hills. It is one thing to stake facts for the sake of appreciating a situation clearer and better, but it’s quite a different matter altogether to state facts for the sake of stupidity, greed and depravity.

Lo, they found a “golden opportunity” in the WPS crisis. Cheap.

New Judases in this maritime fracas seem to be positioning to be heard by China (to court China) for some pieces of silver, flaunting their badge, starting to sound convincing and “neutral” with their “facts,” opinions and analyses, but only to expose themselves (wittingly or unwittingly) as double-crossers. Betrayal is in their bosoms. Watch out. Matthew 7:15-20.

Go get your murky, muddy trade going, with your souls marching into hades, worse than the ones you protect and defend, and pray over. Full-blooded Chinese in the country are sounding more Filipino than these handful (or hand-full) fake Filipinos. Sen. Bong Go preached to China lately, mincing no words: “Stop bullying tactics.”

In view of the foregoing realities, my dear countrymen, expect a sudden increase/rise of the same wolves in the coming days among charlatans (and elsewhere) who would backstab the motherland to be by the side of China with all its perpetual bullying, harassing, oppressing and invading acts.

These wolves are just too happy to be added to those in their mold who love the villainous in society, who lay hands on them for “anointing” rather than consoling the victims of injustice and grieve with them. No wonder. Matthew 15:14.

Malcom X (1925-1965) sums it all up for us in our time: “If you are not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” Alas, some church pulpits are no different.

A journalist (or shepherd or souls) art thou, or a traitor?

