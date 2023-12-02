Transformative Skills Take Center Stage at TESDA Zambales 2023 Provincial Skills Competition

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In a celebration of innovation, creativity, and skill mastery, TESDA Zambales, in collaboration with the Zambales Association of Technical Vocational Educators and Institutions (ZATVEI), successfully hosted the much-anticipated 2023 Provincial Skills Competition from November 28 to 30, 2023. The event, themed “Innovate, Create, Elevate: Transformative Skills for a Sustainable Future,” drew enthusiastic participation from young industry-skilled workers and graduates of technical-vocational schools and training centers across the province.

This year’s competition featured an impressive array of 21 different skills areas, ranging from Automobile Technology to 3D Digital Game Art, encompassing the dynamic landscape of technical and vocational expertise. Competitors and experts from leading institutions such as Kennicks Training and Assessment Center, COMTEQ Computer and Business College, President Ramon Magsaysay State University, and others converged to showcase their talents and prowess.

Simultaneous competitions and skills demonstrations unfolded across various venues, including Provincial Training Center-Iba, PRMSU, COMTEQ Business and Computer College, MACSAT, and Power Skills Technical Institute of Zambales Inc.

The closing and awarding ceremony, held in the afternoon of November 30, 2023, at Provincial Training Center-Iba, saw the presence of Mr. Rolex Estella, representing Gov. Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., along with Mayor Irenea Maniquiz-Binan. The ceremony featured welcome remarks by Provincial Director Renato T. Dela Cruz Jr, Ph.D, a recap of events by Dr. Eugene I. Peñaranda, and messages from Regional Director Toni June A. Tamayo and Mayor Irenea Maniquiz-Binan.

The highlight of the ceremony was the announcement of winners led by Engr. Jonathan A. Alvior, where each awardee received a certificate of recognition and medals. Dr. Teresita Ortin-Oliver, ZATVEI President, introduced Mr. Rolex Estella, who delivered an inspirational message from Gov. Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr. expressing pride in the participants’ accomplishments.

In his message of appreciation, PD Dela Cruz extended gratitude to all Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs), provincial and local government units, competitors, experts, and the PSC organizing committee. The event concluded with a closing remark from Mr. Cris Vidal, ZATVEI Vice President.

Looking ahead, gold medalists from each skills area are set to represent Zambales at the Regional Skills Competition tentatively scheduled for August this year.

The TESDA Zambales 2023 Provincial Skills Competition stood as a testament to the province’s commitment to nurturing and recognizing transformative skills, paving the way for a sustainable and innovative future.