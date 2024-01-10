‘Traslacion’ a huge success – Mayor Honey

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (fr her right) Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the mass that kicked off the ‘Traslacion’. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with (fr her right) Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) and Vice Mayor Yul Servo at the mass that kicked off the ‘Traslacion’. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A huge success.

This was how Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna summed up the holding of the 15-hour ‘Traslacion‘ which served as the highlight of the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2024.

Along with third district Congressman Joel Chua and Vice Mayor Yul Servo among others, Lacuna attended the mass that kicked off the ‘Traslacion’ and the went on to monitor the activity until it was finished.

The lady mayor expressed elation over how the entire event was successfully held, considering the heightened fervor owing to the ‘Traslacion’ having been suspended for the past three years due to the pandemic.

Lacuna thanked all those who helped make the event a success, particularly the concerned government offices both national and local, the Quiapo Church authorities and even the devotees themselves, majority of whom she said conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

She also lauded and thanked the volunteers who helped provide medical aid for those who have sustained injuries.

According to the mayor, it is notable that this year’s ‘Traslacion’ is the shortest in recent history, despite the three-year hiatus.

The shortest recorded was in 2007 during which the procession took only nine hours while the longest were in 2017 and 2018 which lasted for a total of 22 hours.

“Nakakalungkot lamang po na ang karamihan sa nasugatan ay yaong mga nagpumilit pa ring umakyat ng andas sa kabila ng paulit-ulit na pagbabawal ng Simbahan,” the mayor said.

Lacuna expressed hope that in the next ‘Traslacion,’ all the devotees will heed the advise of the Church for their own safety.