News

Traveling public urged by DOH to always stay calm to avoid road rage

Itchie G. Cabayan2
DOH Logo

THE Department of Health (DOH) is advising motorists to stay calm when traveling.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa issued the advice and reminded motorists to observe road courtesy and to keep calm in order to avoid incidents of road rage which may result in harm.

Herbosa issued the advice as he conducted an inspection of emergency tents stationed at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), as part of DOH preparations for the Undas exodus.

‘’Wag magmadali, matutong magbigay. Road courtesy lang po tayo. ‘Yung mga pasaway jan, follow road rules para hindi tayo naa-ano sa road rage,” said Herbosa.

The DOH chief meanwhile reminded travelers not to forget their maintenance medicines and leave their hotheadedness behind.

“Very important, dalhin niyo ang mga gamot ninyo pero iwan ninyo na ang init ng ulo sa bahay. ‘Pag kayo’y nagmamaneho, sigurado ‘yun may traffic kasi lahat gusto makauwi. Dadating po tayong lahat sa ating mga kamag-anak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Herbosa assured that those who may suffer road traffic injuries may avail of the zero-balance billing being implemented by government.

“Yes, sagot siya, basta nasa basic accommodation,” Herbosa said.

The DOH has raised to Code While Alert its central office and even centers for health development in connection with the observance of Undas.

Under the alert, all medical personnel are put in readiness for any possible surge of patients due to an accident, injuries or any other incident related to health.

