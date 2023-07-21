Truck drivers protest NLEX fees, cause traffic jam in Manila

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A number of truck drivers staged a lightning protest by blocking the Anda Circle vicinity on Lopez Boulevard in Manila yesterday, causing heavy traffic in the area.

Manila Police District public information office chief Maj. Phillip Ines said that the ‘truck caravan,’ started around 5 a.m.

Around 30 trucks first converged at Gate 6 of South Harbor to oppose the recent increase in North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) toll rate fees.

According to Ines, the MPD headed by Maj. Anthony Olgado of the MDTEU and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau through its operations chief Wilson Chan, both deployed traffic enforcer teams to help ensure peace and order and help declog the traffic that built up from Anda Circle to Manila North Harbor caused by the trucks that were used to block the lanes.

At around 7:30 a.m., the police asked the truckers to leave the area when they failed to present a permit for their protest action.

The protesters left at past 8 a.m. and the caravan was terminated at around 9:30 a.m., Ines said.

Led by Central Luzon Alliance of Concerned Truck Owners Organization director Connie Tinio, the truckers assailed the NLEX. for its June 15 increase in fees, ranging ₱7 to ₱98 amid what they described as poor service and added burden to their ranks.