Trust in Government Leads to Series of Communist Terrorist and Dawlah Islamiya Surrender in SOCCSKSARGEN Region

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Influx of surrenders poured in Region 12 as eleven (11) Communist Terrorists and a Daulah Islamiya Extremist returned to the folds of the law and surrenders to the Local Government Units and security forces of Sultan Kudarat Province and General Santos City for the past weeks.

The Local Government Unit of Genral Santos City along with Task Force Gensan openly received two (2) former Communist Terrorists and a Dawlah Islamiya Extremist who decided to return to the folds of law and live a peaceful life on October 06, 2021 at General Santos City. The surrenderers were presented to the media by General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera; Task Force Gensan Commander, Col. Galileo Goyena Jr.; Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office 12, Mr Restituto Macuto; and representatives coming from different Local Government Agencies.

Also presented were the surrendered firearms which includes one (1) Remington 5.56mm R4 rifle, one (1) caliber 30 Springfield Garand rifle, and one (1) caliber .45 pistol.

Col. Goyena Jr. disclosed that the former Dawlah Islamiya Extremist belongs to the DI-Hassan Group operating in Polomolok, South Cotabato while the two former communist terrorists were from SRC Daguma, FSMR operating in the municipalities of Kalamansig, Palimbang and Lebak.

While the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat (MTF-ELCAC Kalamansig) received another set of surrender which includes two (2) former members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) who voluntarily yielded to 37th Infantry Battalion at Barangay Sabanal, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat last October 15, 2021.

Lt.Col. Allan Van Estrera, Commanding Officer of 37IB identified the former rebels as alias Bante and alias Biboy, who belonged to Squad Primera, Dragon Fruit Platoon, East DAGUMA Front of Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR) and yielded one (1) shotgun, two (2) homemade 20 gauge pistol, one (1) caliber .38 revolver, and various ammunitions of different calibers.

“Their renewed trust in the government led them to turn their backs from the armed struggle of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG),” LTC Estrera said highlighting that the CTG is already weakening in Sultan Kudarat Province.

Further, another group of Communist Terrorist surrendered to 7th Infantry (TAPAT) Battalion on October 17, 2021 at the Old Provincial Capitol, Brgy Kalawag II, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat Province.

Lt. Col. Rommel S Valencia, Commanding Officer of 7IB discussed that the group is composed of seven (7) former communist terrorists coming from Platoon My Phone, East Daguma Front, SRC-DAGUMA, FSMR and yielded with them two (1) caliber .30 M1 Garand rifles, one (1) caliber .30 M2 Carbine rifle, one (1) 12 Gauge Shotgun, and one (1) M79 Grenade Launcher.

The surrenderers received financial assistance and livelihood packages from the Local Government Units and are now undergoing custodial debriefing prior to being processed under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the national government.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of the 6th Infantry Division and the Joint Task Force Central lauded the efforts of both the military and the Local Government Units of Sultan Kudarat and General Santos City. “More members from the CTGs and from the Dawlah Islamiya are compelled to surrender to the government fold as the campaign against terrorism of the LGUs and of JTF Central is gaining momentum. They have now seen the truth behind the lies and manipulative tactics of their leaders who recruited them and used them to further their personal agenda”, Maj. Gen. Uy said.

“I’m calling the remaining members who were brainwashed by the CTG and the DIs to cut ties and withdraw support from these groups. Real peace can only be achieved when you cooperate with the government and live peacefully with your families”, MGen. Uy added.