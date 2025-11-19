Tuburan elder Icoy Magsuyo leaves legacy of selfless love, heroism for Cebuanos

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In the aftermath of Typhoon Tino’s devastating impact across Central Visayas, a story of quiet courage has touched the hearts of many– this is the heroic sacrifice of 53-year-old Leoncio “Icoy” Magpuyo, a native of Barangay Daan Lungsod, Tuburan, Cebu, and a resident of Barangay Pit-os, Talamban.

In the early morning of November 4, as floodwaters began to rise in Pit-os, Magpuyo did not hesitate to help others. Armed only with his wooden ladder, he rescued 15 people by assisting them to climb to safety on nearby rooftops.

Among those he saved were neighbors, renters, pregnant women, and even a mother who had just given birth. Before the water reached their homes, he also sheltered several families in his own house and guided them to safety as Typhoon Tino’s fury further intensified.

According to his daughter Lea Mae Magpuyo, her father never considered saving himself. Lea shared that her father focused entirely on bringing everyone to higher ground as the waters continued to rise.

It was only after everyone he could possibly help were already safe and secured that the strong current swept Magsuyo away. His body was later found covered in mud and debris — a heartbreaking end for a man who gave everything so others may live.

His bravery quickly drew widespread admiration and sorrow from people across the Central Visayas region. Many hailed Magsuyo as a true hero whose actions saved lives at the cost of his own.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Field Office (FO) 7 Central Luzon has provided cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to his family amounting to Php10,000.

The support aims to help the family cope with their immediate needs as they continue to grieve and recover, according to Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG).

“His bravery and selfless act are truly admirable. It is deeply heartbreaking that a man who chose to save others had to lose his life in the process. No one would ever wish for such a tragedy, but his heroism will forever inspire us,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Wednesday (November 19).

Magpuyo is remembered as a devoted son, husband, father, and friend. To the families he saved, he will always be the man who stood between them and the deadly force of the storm. For the broader community, he has become a symbol of courage and sacrifice.

As the Philippines continues to recover from Typhoon Tino, the memory of Icoy Magpuyo’s final act lives on — a legacy of hope, bravery, and selfless love that will be remembered for generations. (KI)