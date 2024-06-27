TUCP: ₱150 wage hike not politics but a matter of basic fairness and survival employers reply to workers: Drop Dead!

554 SHARES Share Tweet

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) lambasted employers’ dismissive statements made during the NCR Regional Wage Board Public Hearing last June 20, that a legislated wage hike is just “politics” even as they dismissed the survival concerns of their workers by insisting on a one-year wage freeze. At most, another employer representative said, any daily wage increase should be limited to a measly ₱16 to ₱24.

“Employers’ cavalier and insulting dismissal of our ₱150 across-the-board wage increase demand smacks of classic corporate arrogance and insensitivity. They are effectively telling their workers, the ones who create the business owner’s wealth and the nation’s wealth to drop dead!,” stated TUCP Vice President Luis Corral. “We remind employers that the ₱150 wage increase is reasonable because it is just a simple wage recovery measure backed up by data and proof,” added Luis Corral.

“Before both the Wage Board and Congress, labor leaders and think tanks cited data on how rice and electricity inflation impacts worker lives, how our eroded purchasing power is resulting in a more hungry and deprived people, and how a 20-year labor productivity vastly outpacing wages has resulted in greater inequality. We have simulated current salaries falling far short of the estimated living wage,” said Corral.

“Employers want a moratorium on wage increases because of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical volatility, and climate change. Workers remind employers and the Government that workers have sacrificed and that all must sacrifice and all must bear the burden, not just the workers. Workers cannot always be the whipping boys in a Philippine economy where many companies are raking in the profits,” explained Corral.

“Congress knows that workers are at the brink. Basic decency requires more than the usual regional wage boards’ ‘barya-baryang’ minimum wage increase orders with no explanations whatsoever,” added Corral.

During the wage board hearing, the Philippine labor movement under the banner of the National Wage Coalition spearheaded by TUCP reiterated the united call for at least ₱150 wage hike. The employers’ bankrupt broken record of falsely branding any legitimate wage demand as “catastrophic” was exposed by various economists and academics who attended the hearing as resource persons.

Dr. Mahar Mangahas of Social Weather Stations (SWS) raised a critical question: do employers deliberately aim to keep wages stagnant despite rising labor productivity and economic growth? IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa pointed out that such growth translates to significant profits for employers who should share what is only due to their workers. That is why Assistant Professor Benjamin Velasco of the University of the Philippines School of Labor and Industrial Relations (UP SOLAIR) blasted the employers’ propaganda that a substantial wage hike is “catastrophic” to prices and joblessness has no basis at all. Further, UP SOLAIR Professor Emeritus Rene Ofreneo emphasized that it is not only Filipino working families that demand and deserve a wage increase but also the country to transform our economy into one of high-end industries creating higher-paying jobs.

“These expert opinions should be heeded by the regional wage boards instead of the big lie and fear-mongering of employers that a wage increase will result in sky-rocketing prices and the fear-mongering of massive joblessness and business closures peddled by those who solely want to corner the profits in a legal form of plunder. Worst, the employers are even floating the idea of a wage freeze or a meager ₱16 increase. They have such disdain for Filipino workers and their families grappling with skyrocketing prices that they will offer a raise barely covering the minimum jeepney fare one way to work as if they will not go home anymore. This is plain and simple—shameless cruel greed!, ” emphasized Corral.

The TUCP presses the NCR regional wage board to lead the way by clearing this “baseless noise” towards ultimately performing its mandate in setting wages that will ensure the decent life of every Filipino working family, beginning with an increase of at least ₱150, nothing less.