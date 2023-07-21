TUCP jobs agenda for PBBM’s consideration towards new, permanent, and decent jobs, not endo jobs

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is encouraged by the better employment and lower unemployment numbers but fully agrees with His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. that more needs to be done to address the 4.3% unemployment, translating to 2.17 million without a job, and the 11.7% underemployment which has remained at double digits for far too long, translating to 5.66 million who have a job yet are still seeking additional hours of work or an additional job. because what they earn is not sufficient to provide their respective families a decent life.

As the Marcos Administration’s partner in labor, we propose the TUCP JOBS AGENDA towards a vibrant resilient labor market. In a letter dated 17 July 2023 to President Marcos, the TUCP pitched ways and means on how the Government can lead from the front in shifting gears from the restoration of jobs lost during the pandemic to the creation of new, permanent, and decent jobs to lift working Filipinos and families out of poverty:

REBRANDING PHILIPPINES AS INVESTMENT DESTINATION. A pro-labor rights pivot in the Philippines can help the country redraw the competition standards in ASEAN. From the pure cost of doing business standpoint, where the Philippines is persistently ranked low compared to some ASEAN neighbors primarily because of its astronomically expensive yet unreliable electricity, to one which places a premium on labor rights observance as a competitive edge given the sensitivity of the global market to labor rights compliance. NATIONAL RAILWAY SYSTEM CONNECTING REGIONAL AND PROVINCIAL AGRI-INDUSTRIAL HUBS. This will create new jobs, ensure food security, decongest urban metropolitan areas, and democratize wealth creation by promoting rural development and job generation. It will ultimately lower the cost of doing business throughout the countryside, incentivizing the entry of foreign investments. SUSTAINABLE INDUSTRIAL POLICY. Formulate an industry promotion strategy anchored on identifying the priority sectors for each region and matching them with available skills based on their respective comparative advantage, as well as fiscal incentives. PROVIDE FINANCIAL AND TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO MSMEs. Provide more grant facilities, capitalization support, low-interest lending programs, loan-forgiveness programs, and temporary tax deferrals for MSMEs premised on retaining their current employees and/or hiring more workers. GREEN JOBS. Job creation initiatives and emergency employment programs must be expanded for green jobs, such as in renewable energy, pollution reduction, natural resources conservation, and environmental compliance, and to usher in the transition to sustainable urban jobs by organizing the informal sector or the unemployed into small-scale enterprise cooperatives. DIGITAL JOBS. Adopt measures to safeguard the rights of workers to freedom of association in the modern digital economy. Digital transformation ushers in new, higher quality, and more meaningful jobs through improved productivity due to modern technologies. Massive upskilling and reskilling of workers is key to seizing these new job opportunities SEAFARERS’ CREW CHANGE HUB. Transform the ports of Manila and contiguous areas into a Seafarer’s Crew Change Hub with medical and healthcare facilities towards being the crew change capital of the entire world.

The TUCP is eager to collectively work with all social partners, especially the Government, to bring about the full realization of the earnest efforts spearheaded by the President in unlocking markets and attracting investors towards more and better jobs for all.