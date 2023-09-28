TUCP lauds enactment of Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) expressed full support for the enactment and eventual implementation of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act. “This blueprint will spearhead our nation’s labor and employment policy as we shift gears from the mere restoration of jobs lost during the pandemic towards the creation of new, permanent, and decent jobs. This is the embodiment of President Marcos’ directive that much needs to be done to provide high-quality jobs to the millions who either have no jobs at all as well as to those who do have jobs but are still seeking additional work because what they earn is not sufficient to provide their respective families a decent life,” said TUCP Vice President Luis C. Corral.

“We trust that the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act will be our whole-of-society response to ensure more and better jobs for all our kababayan—sama-sama tayong babangon muli tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas!,” emphasized Corral.

TUCP President and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza also co-authored the House version of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act. “Central to this law is the crafting of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan as our employment generation and recovery masterplan for the next three, six, and ten years. Through a combination of fiscal incentives and assistance to MSMEs, upskilling and reskilling, identification of key and emerging high employment potential sectors, and empowering workers by respecting their rights and upholding tripartism and social dialogue, we hope to realize millions of new and decent jobs with security of tenure and with living wages, especially for the marginalized and vulnerable sectors,” explained Corral.

The TUCP looks forward to actively participating in the Trabaho Para sa Bayan – Inter-Agency Council (TPB-IAC) chaired by NEDA Director-General and co-chaired by DTI and DOLE Secretaries. “With genuine tripartite representation, especially labor, we are committed to collectively working with all social partners, and pitch our very own TUCP Jobs Agenda, anchored on the construction of a national railway system, setting up regional agro-industrial hubs, and undertaking a pro-labor rights pivot, towards establishing the Philippines as a priority investment destination for sustainable business which will translate to new, permanent, and decent jobs,” underscored Corral.