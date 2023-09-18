TUCP: Ratify ILO Convention No. 190 against violence and harassment in the world of work in honor of late DMW Sec. Toots Ople

637 SHARES Share Tweet

“What better way to honor the noble legacy of the late Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople who devoted her entire purpose-driven life to the plight of modern day hero overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and the advancement of the cause of women rights and empowerment, than to ratify the groundbreaking ILO Convention No. 190 against violence and harassment in the world of work,” stated TUCP President and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza.

ILO C-190 or the Violence and Harassment Convention of 2019 is the first-ever global treaty that seeks to counter and put an end to all forms of violence and harassment confronted by all types of workers. It also covers all workplaces, both private and public sectors, formal and informal economy, and urban and rural areas in the same way that it covers the entirety of the world of work wherein violence and harassment may be occurring in the course of, or linked with, or arising out of work. To date, 32 countries have already ratified ILO C-190 and none of which came from ASEAN.

“With the full support of DMW and the endorsement of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), ratifying ILO C-190 now will place the Philippines as one of the first nations to have ratified it in the region and the world. Thus, we call on His Excellency President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. to blaze new trails and ratify ILO C-190 for the cause that Sec. Toots long fought for, such as gender equality, women’s freedom from sexism and abuse, and closing the gender gap,” underscored Deputy Speaker Mendoza who closely worked with Sec. Toots in establishing the DMW as the single home and sanctuary for all the needs and concerns of OFWs and their families.

At least 743 million globally experienced workplace violence and harassment in their working life according to the ILO-Lloyd’s Register Foundation (LRF)-Gallup survey of 121 countries, including the Philippines. In the Philippines, 22% of women and 18% of men experienced violence and harassment at work, and worse, a significant portion did not report it because they fear the repercussions and the potential little to no action in response to the incident in response to the incident, according to the LRF-Gallup’s World Risk Poll 2021.

“By being one of the trailblazers that first ratified ILO C-190, the Philippines will become a model nation that other countries should emulate. Early ratifications would allow other countries to follow suit, ensuring a minimum level of security for the millions of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been vulnerable to abuse and harassment in their respective host countries for all these years. We fervently hope and pray that by ratifying ILO C-190, we are inching closer to the end of the long list of abuses and brutal killings suffered by our very own modern-day hero OFWs, such as the late Jullebee Ranara, Jeanelyn Villavende, and Joana Demapilis, among many others,” explained Deputy Speaker Mendoza.

The TUCP looks forward to celebrating the ratification of ILO C-190 by the President and the eventual concurrence of the Senate. “In honor of the lasting impact and large void left by our departed ally, champion, and ‘kapatid’ na Sec. Toots, let us ratify ILO C-190 as one nation and as one people—tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas para sa Manggagawang Pilipino na malaya sa karahasan,” underscored Deputy Speaker Mendoza.