Trade Union Congress of the Philippines - TUCP - Logo

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is calling for more regular earthquake drills in all establishments and workplaces nationwide following the successive tremors that struck Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Zambales, and Surigao.

“Beyond seemingly token and ceremonial compliance, we should make preparedness a habit and earthquake readiness a work culture. We urge companies across the nation to hold at least twice a month drills to build muscle memory among workers especially when disaster strikes. More and more practice saves lives so that readiness will rightfully be second nature in a country that sits on the Ring of Fire. Kapag mas madalas ang paghahanda, mas magiging handa ang ating mga manggagawa,” stated TUCP Party-list Representative and House Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza.

The TUCP believes that these more frequent drills should also be an opportunity for emergency preparedness meetings, including raising awareness on workers’ right to refuse unsafe work.

“By embedding it not only in every corporate manual and workplan, but also as a regular agenda in labor-management dialogues, both employers and workersshouldseize this win-win opportunity to strengthen and practice the right to refuse unsafe work before the next quake reminds us the hard way.Waladapatpilitansapagtatrabaholalonakungnasapeligroangkanilangbuhaymismo,”added Mendoza.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines - TUCP - Logo
Nation

Tuloy ang laban ng TUCP sa 2025: Taasan ang sweldo, wakasan ang ENDO, at ipaglaban ang disenteng trabaho!

Journal Online
As 2024 comes to a close, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the country's largest labor center, and
Trade Union Congress of the Philippines - TUCP - Logo
Nation

Workers’ wish granted by PBBM: Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawang Pilipino launched in TUCP

Journal Online
On 08 March 2023, the “Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawang Pilipino” was launched in the Trade Union Congress of
Trade Union Congress of the Philippines - TUCP - Logo
Nation

TUCP labor center calls for country and people first as it maintains that political instability is depriving the Filipinos of much-needed economic stability and respite from poverty

Journal Online
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), the country's largest labor center, calls for placing the country and the
Trade Union Congress of the Philippines - TUCP - Logo
Nation

TUCP ready to partner with Marcos administration in unified proactive whole-of-society response to address challenges facing undocumented Filipinos in the United States under the second Trump administration

Journal Online
The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) expresses its appreciation of the proactive action of the Marcos Administration, especially