The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is calling for more regular earthquake drills in all establishments and workplaces nationwide following the successive tremors that struck Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Zambales, and Surigao.

“Beyond seemingly token and ceremonial compliance, we should make preparedness a habit and earthquake readiness a work culture. We urge companies across the nation to hold at least twice a month drills to build muscle memory among workers especially when disaster strikes. More and more practice saves lives so that readiness will rightfully be second nature in a country that sits on the Ring of Fire. Kapag mas madalas ang paghahanda, mas magiging handa ang ating mga manggagawa,” stated TUCP Party-list Representative and House Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza.

The TUCP believes that these more frequent drills should also be an opportunity for emergency preparedness meetings, including raising awareness on workers’ right to refuse unsafe work.

“By embedding it not only in every corporate manual and workplan, but also as a regular agenda in labor-management dialogues, both employers and workersshouldseize this win-win opportunity to strengthen and practice the right to refuse unsafe work before the next quake reminds us the hard way.Waladapatpilitansapagtatrabaholalonakungnasapeligroangkanilangbuhaymismo,”added Mendoza.