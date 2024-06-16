‘Tunog Maynila’ and ‘Kasalang Bayan 2024 ‘ mark weekend leading up to Manila’s 453rd Founding Anniversary

Mayor Honey Lacuna raises a glass in a toast to the newly-wedded couples in the 'Kasalang Bayan 2024'. (JERRY S. TAN)

A jampacked, highly-successful free concert attended by thousands and a mass wedding involving hundreds of couples highlighted this weekend’s lineup of activities in connection with the celebration of the 453rd Founding Anniversary of Manila this month.

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo personally led the activities, even as more are expected to take place int he days leading up to the “Araw ng Maynila” celebration on June 24, 2024.

The concert series dubbed, ‘Tunog Maynila’ went on and the crowd stayed on despite the downpour with sustained energy, Lacuna happily noted.

In another development, a total of 253 couples were wedded in the ‘Kasalang Bayan 2024′ either in civil rites or in Church.

During the reception sponsored by the city of Manila, Lacuna called on the newly weds to make their marriage work and for the ones who stood as sponsors to guide them (couples) so that they would have a successful union.

In performing the civil rites as city Mayor, Lacuna stressed the need for the couples to understand that marriage should be well thought of and that they must be reponsible for their decision.

“Nais kong ipaunawa sa lahat ng narito laluna sa mga ikakasal na ang ganitong kasalan na ginagampanan ng isang Punong-Lungsod na awtorisadong tagapag-paganap ay ligal at balido,” she explained.

“Sana ay tuloy-tuloy ang inyong pagmamahalan… at sa mga ninong at ninang, sana ay gabayan at tulungan ninyo ang mga bagong kasal nang sa gayon naman po ay maganda ang kanilang pagsasama. In behelf of the city government of Manila, nais ko kayong batiin… Mabuhay ang bagong kasal!,” Lacuna said.