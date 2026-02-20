Turning abundant catch into sustainable income through DSWD’s livelihood program

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In the coastal town of San Remigio, where the rhythm of life follows the tides and most rely on fishing to feed their families, opportunity once drifted away as easily as the waves carried the fish to neighboring shores.

Today, that same abundance has become the foundation of a growing community enterprise – the SanRem Sardines – built through determination, partnership, and the support of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Organized under the SLP’s Zero Hunger initiative, the San Remigio Tañon Strait Fisherfolk Association has transformed what was once an uncertain livelihood into a promising local industry.

The journey of SanRem livelihood association reached a wider audience when the group was featured in the Panalong Diskarte program of DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 and DZMM Teleradyo early this year, where the association leaders shared how a long-planned dream finally came to life.

SanRem Sardines was born from a simple but powerful realization: sardines were abundant in the community—sometimes overwhelmingly so. During storms, fishes are washed ashore in such volumes that communities could barely get them all.

According to SanRem’s adviser, Liz Tumon, the idea of producing sardines had been circulating among fisherfolk leaders since 2021, but it took years before conditions aligned.

“Naisipan ng mga presidente ng iba’t-ibang asosasyon [sa aming] fisherfolk associations, para makaahon sa hirap ang iba sa amin at magkaroon ng dagdag na kita, mag business kami ng sardinas. Matagal na itong plano noon pang 2021 pero nitong 2025 lang nasimulan,” Tumon said over DZMM’s Panalong Diskarte Program aired last January 25.

The brand name “SanRem” comes from a shortened version of their municipality—an identity rooted in the town’s community pride.

Before becoming an adviser, Tumon was a housewife and an association member in her barangay, learning business skills through training from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), support from the local government, and from the DSWD’s SLP.

“‘Yung DSWD po tumulong din po sa amin. Sa start po, coop po talaga kami. Nakipag communicate po sa amin ang DSWD kung ano ‘yung mga kakailanganin para mapalago itong negosyo,” Liza said.

Today, Tumon continues to guide members, ensuring that each bottle meets standards of freshness and quality.

What makes SanRem Sardines unique is that the entire value chain begins and ends within the community, with the association buying sardines directly from small fisherfolks.

Association Secretary Glaiza T. Mesarque explained that production starts immediately upon arrival at the processing area, where fish are cleaned, brined, sun-dried, and prepared according to product type.

“Iba-iba po kasi ang proseso sa paggawa ng sardines… Mano-mano po ang paggawa namin kasi wala naman po kaming machine, ang gamit lang po namin ay pressure cooker,” Glaiza shared with DZMM.

With only one pressure cooker, the group can produce about 55 bottles per day and currently offers Spanish-style sardines, corn oil sardines, and a dried fish product called SanRem Labtingaw, sold directly to consumers.

“Sa mga nais pong bumili sa amin, maaari niyo kaming i-contact sa aming FB page po namin. Maari rin po kayong tumawag sa number namin na 0975-418-8366,” Glaiza said.

Thirty members now make up the association, each assigned specific roles, with Manager Edjurin N. Manzo overseeing the entire production process.

“Ang bottled sardines namin, ang benta ay 150 pesos per bottle. Isang size lang po ito,” Edjurin told DZMM.

Despite limited equipment, the group produces a product with a shelf life of three years, positioning them for broader market opportunities in the future.

Sales are steadily increasing. In December 2025 alone, the association earned Php 4,875—an encouraging milestone for a venture still in its early stages.

“Sa ngayon hindi pa kami masyadong established. Pero nitong December 2025 nagkaroon kami ng income na Php4,875. Noong una ang mga kakilala pa lang namin ang aming napagbebentahan,” Liz narrated.

Through its SLP, the DSWD did more than provide funds. The DSWD helped transform the skills, confidence, and hope into a functioning enterprise owned by the program beneficiaries themselves.

As the San Remigio Tañon Strait Fisherfolk Association continues to grow, their journey stands as a powerful reminder that when government support meets community initiative, even the simplest resource can spark lasting change.

From fish once carried away by the tide, SanRem Sardines now carries the promise of a more secure future—one bottle, one family, and one empowered community at a time. (KB)