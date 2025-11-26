Home>News>Provincial>Turning Pages, Changing Lives: Iligan City Jail’s Literacy Breakthrough
Provincial

Turning Pages, Changing Lives: Iligan City Jail’s Literacy Breakthrough

Journal Online4

The Iligan City Jail–Male Dormitory (ICJMD) stood tall with pride as it shared its strides in rehabilitation before the nation’s librarians. At the Philippine Librarians’ Association Inc. (PLAI) Annual Congress in Bacolod City on November 25, 2025, the jail presented its groundbreaking paper, “Reading in Jail: A Gateway to Personal Development and Reduced Sentences.”

The research was led by JO3 Walter W. Mainit Jr., Chief of the Welfare and Development Section and jail library staff, alongside JO3 Gerard Vouz P. Tagaro, Unit Paralegal Officer, who together carried the story of how reading had become a lifeline for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

Their presentation traced the journey of the Read Your Way Out (RYWO) program, launched in May 2024 through a partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the National Library of the Philippines. The initiative allowed PDL to earn sentence reductions through structured reading activities, formally recognized under the Time Allowance for Studying, Teaching, and Mentoring provision.

The study revealed how literacy reshaped custodial education. Before RYWO, only seven inmates on average qualified monthly for sentence reductions. After its introduction, the number soared to 148, with more than a hundred actively engaged in reading. This 2,014 percent increase was a testament to the power of books to open doors even behind bars.

Read Your Way Out program

The results were tangible. Between May 2024 and April 2025, 24 PDL were released with credits earned through reading. In the months that followed, 38 more walked free, and dozens more awaited release in the coming months. Each page turned inside the jail was a step closer to freedom.

City Jail Warden JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME described the program as proof of what empathy and education could achieve. “Our PDL are reclaiming their futures,” he said.

For the facility, the congress was an opportunity to show that rehabilitation can be rooted in dignity and reintegration. As the librarians listened, the pride of Iligan City Jail–Male Dormitory resonated beyond its walls. The story of RYWO was no longer confined to the jail—it had become a national example of how literacy can transform lives, reduce sentences, and restore hope.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

Dialogue urges more protection for children

VOCP
THE Philippines held a high-level dialogue with the United Nations Special Representative on Violence Against Children (VAC), Dr. Najat Maalla.
Honey Lacuna on Manila Zoo Rates
Mayor Honey Lacuna announces that admission rates at the Manila Zoo remain the same. With her in photo are (right) PRB chief Roland Marino and zoo veterinarian Dr. Chip Domingo. (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Manila Zoo rates will remain the same – Mayor Honey

Itchie G. Cabayan
Mayor Honey Lacuna said that the admission rates for the Manila Zoo remain the same for this year, as she
Provincial

2 most wanted rape suspects fall

VOCP
PHILIPPINE National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) director, Brigadier General Jonnel C. Estomo yesterday announced the capture of two most wanted
Norman Tansingco
BI commissioner Norman Tansingco urges Filipinos to avoid being victimized by illegal recruiters amid conflict in Myanmar. ( JERRY S. TAN)
News

BI warns Pinoys vs trafficking amid conflict in Myanmar as four victims arrive in PH

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) is calling on Filipinos to exercise extreme caution in the face of the ongoing conflict