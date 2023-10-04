Twin event to boost Oro’s potentials as an investment hub

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to fuel economic growth of the bustling business landscape of Cagayan de Oro, LGU-CDO in partnership with the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (ORO CHAMBER) will host a twin event- Cagayan de Oro Investment Forum and ORO BEST EXPO.

Scheduled on October 5, 2023, the city will highlight its rosy economic potentials in an investment forum designed for prospective investors seeking growth opportunities in Cagayan de Oro at EDSA Shangri-La Hotel.

Simultaneously, from October 4 to October 8, 2023, the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (ORO CHAMBER) will host its annual and Northern Mindanao’s longest running and biggest trade exposition, Cagayan de Oro Business Enterprises, Services, and Trade Exposition, more popularly known as ‘ORO BEST EXPO’, featuring Northern Mindanao’s exceptional products, services, and innovations at the Shangri-La Plaza. (CIO)